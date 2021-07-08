Mahoning County indictments: July 8, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Phillip Warren Hardy: Felonious assault

Emanuel Xavier Hill: Two charges of domestic violence, endangering children

Morgan L. Walker: Domestic violence

Nino Umberto Carosella: Three charges of telecommunications harassment

Timothy Leon Overton, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Kevonty Denico Thompson: Carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Jerome Darrow Williams, Jr.: Attempted murder and felonious assault, both with firearm specifications

London Sanders: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated assault

Marlin S. Sanders: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated assault

Shauntelle Lakeisha Collier: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs

Devaughn Edward Redwood: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

