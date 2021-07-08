Mahoning County indictments: July 8, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Phillip Warren Hardy: Felonious assault
Emanuel Xavier Hill: Two charges of domestic violence, endangering children
Morgan L. Walker: Domestic violence
Nino Umberto Carosella: Three charges of telecommunications harassment
Timothy Leon Overton, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
Kevonty Denico Thompson: Carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
Jerome Darrow Williams, Jr.: Attempted murder and felonious assault, both with firearm specifications
London Sanders: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated assault
Marlin S. Sanders: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated assault
Shauntelle Lakeisha Collier: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs
Devaughn Edward Redwood: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.