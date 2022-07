YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Jacob Michael Dominick: Two counts of rape

Jawalen Jamar Shaw: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jermaine L. Akins: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Matthew George Zelina: Two counts of theft, grand theft and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class