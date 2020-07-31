Mahoning County indictments: July 30, 2020

Sohail Muhammad Awan: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing

Melvin Eugene Young: Felonious assault, aggravated assault, attempted murder

Terence Christopher Hall: Having weapons while under disability

Jose Eduardo Rojas-Pena: Assault, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, failure to stop after an accident

Sherriann Mary Lee Odem: Assault

Harold Jefferson Reid: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident involving the property of others

Altay D. Baker: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

James Morar, Jr.: Misuse of credit cards

Gary William Thompson: Two counts of theft

Breyonna Janay Moore: Failure to verify address

William Ryan Chase: Aggravated trespass, assault

Justen Michael Gabrelcik: Two counts of failure to stop after an accident

Antwaine J. Johnson: Receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Raymond Benjamin Owens, Jr.: Felonious assault, two counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone. All charges come with firearm specifications.

Antuan Douglas Mack: Burglary

Tyren Natale Trevon Wallace: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

James David Schmidt: Breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle

Mikquan Charles Stevens: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Denise Nicole Raub: Two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Angelo Dwayne Wood: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Diamond Marie Mitchell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Betty Melissa Tedesco: Theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents

Neal A. Wire: Rape, gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.