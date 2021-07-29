Mahoning County indictments: July 29, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Julie Ann Wagner: Assault

Shawn Alexander Drogus: Felonious assault, three counts of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

Justin Allan Davis: Breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools

Alyssa Dawn McKeel-McHenry: Theft

Jerolnashia Tyfero Wiggins: Telecommunications fraud and misuse of credit cards

Eric Von Fletcher: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Christian M. Wollet: Harassment with a bodily substance

Jonathan Lee Atkins: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Robert Parker: Having weapons while under disability, inciting to violence and violating a protection order

Demetrius Travis, Sr.: Assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass

Steven A. Demidovich: Burglary, unlawful possession or use of hoax weapon of mass destruction and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance

Jamon McKinley Winphrie: Arson

Bryan T. Baker: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear as required by recognizance

Ramona L. Milender-Jordan: Having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Delio Laz Debeneditto: Two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Renee Lynne Carpenter: Identity fraud, falsification and petty theft

Duane Marcell Hudson: Vehicular assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.