Mahoning County indictments: July 29, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:
Julie Ann Wagner: Assault
Shawn Alexander Drogus: Felonious assault, three counts of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
Justin Allan Davis: Breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools
Alyssa Dawn McKeel-McHenry: Theft
Jerolnashia Tyfero Wiggins: Telecommunications fraud and misuse of credit cards
Eric Von Fletcher: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Christian M. Wollet: Harassment with a bodily substance
Jonathan Lee Atkins: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence
Robert Parker: Having weapons while under disability, inciting to violence and violating a protection order
Demetrius Travis, Sr.: Assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass
Steven A. Demidovich: Burglary, unlawful possession or use of hoax weapon of mass destruction and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance
Jamon McKinley Winphrie: Arson
Bryan T. Baker: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear as required by recognizance
Ramona L. Milender-Jordan: Having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Delio Laz Debeneditto: Two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing official business and resisting arrest
Renee Lynne Carpenter: Identity fraud, falsification and petty theft
Duane Marcell Hudson: Vehicular assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.