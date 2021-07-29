Mahoning County indictments: July 29, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court, Legal, Gavel, Law

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Julie Ann Wagner: Assault

Shawn Alexander Drogus: Felonious assault, three counts of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

Justin Allan Davis: Breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools

Alyssa Dawn McKeel-McHenry: Theft

Jerolnashia Tyfero Wiggins: Telecommunications fraud and misuse of credit cards

Eric Von Fletcher: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Christian M. Wollet: Harassment with a bodily substance

Jonathan Lee Atkins: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Robert Parker: Having weapons while under disability, inciting to violence and violating a protection order

Demetrius Travis, Sr.: Assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass

Steven A. Demidovich: Burglary, unlawful possession or use of hoax weapon of mass destruction and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance

Jamon McKinley Winphrie: Arson

Bryan T. Baker: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear as required by recognizance

Ramona L. Milender-Jordan: Having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Delio Laz Debeneditto: Two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Renee Lynne Carpenter: Identity fraud, falsification and petty theft

Duane Marcell Hudson: Vehicular assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com