YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday.

Criston D. Williams: Felonious assault with a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs

Dustin Lee James: Felonious assault, domestic violence and having weapons under disability

Dessie Howell Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a fire specification, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ronald James Chappell: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Nicole Marie Boyer: Aggravated assault

Darnell Jesse Curry: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Samuel Lewis Byrd: Aggravated murder with a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and having weapons while under disability

Jeffrey Van Fuller: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Lamar Tieray Bailey: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing

Antoine Steven Terrance Lomax: Possession o a fentanyl-related compound with a firearm and forfeiture of money in a drug case specification, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine with a firearm and forfeiture of money in a drug case specification and obstructing official business

Dominique Mustafa Thomas: Aggravted trepass and aggravtaed menancing

Jason A Ballard: Making false alarms

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.