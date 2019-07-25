Mahoning County indictments: July 25, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Anthony James Kaczmark: Inducing panic and making false alarms

Jessica Lynne Duncil: Possessing drug abuse instruments

Braylon Black: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dewaylon Bruton: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs; selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs; and falsification

Cortland H. Penny: Possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and assault

Alexander Zack Blandon: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability

Edward C. Frazier: Possession of cocaine

Sarah J. Tunnat: Receiving stolen property and possessing drug abuse instruments

Frank S.H. Sackela: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kimberly S. Randolph: Possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor D. Phifer: Promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Margaret Renee Delligatti: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Robert C. Swan: Theft

Skyler Thomas Steinhelfer: Aggravated possession of drugs

Walter W. Wright: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kevin Hopes: Nonsupport of dependents

William P. Brown: Vandalism, disrupting public services and three counts of harassment with a bodily substance

Clifford A. Atkinson: Assault, intimidation and two counts of arson

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.