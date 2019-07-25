LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Mahoning County indictments: July 25, 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and a Scales of Justice sitting on a table.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Anthony James Kaczmark: Inducing panic and making false alarms

Jessica Lynne Duncil: Possessing drug abuse instruments

Braylon Black: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dewaylon Bruton: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs; selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs; and falsification

Cortland H. Penny: Possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and assault

Alexander Zack Blandon: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability

Edward C. Frazier: Possession of cocaine

Sarah J. Tunnat: Receiving stolen property and possessing drug abuse instruments

Frank S.H. Sackela: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kimberly S. Randolph: Possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor D. Phifer: Promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Margaret Renee Delligatti: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Robert C. Swan: Theft

Skyler Thomas Steinhelfer: Aggravated possession of drugs

Walter W. Wright: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kevin Hopes: Nonsupport of dependents

William P. Brown: Vandalism, disrupting public services and three counts of harassment with a bodily substance

Clifford A. Atkinson: Assault, intimidation and two counts of arson

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story