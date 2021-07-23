Mahoning County indictments: July 23, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:
Shawta Troy Hasley: Three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability
Dominic Nicholas Mashorda: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael D. Rodgers: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Michael Thomas Moore: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs
David Thomas Black: OVI and failure to stop after an accident
Willie James Green: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Joseph David McClendon, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and receiving stolen property
Eric Lamont Moore, II: Having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs
Robert Eugene Spencer: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Howard Hyzelle Hills: Two counts of misuse of credit cards, theft, two counts of forgery and petty theft
Gregory Jamar Croom: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Terrion Tirone Howell: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.