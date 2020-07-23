Mahoning County indictments: July 23, 2020

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases Thursday:

Edward Devon Brandon: Aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability

David Joseph Sterling Diehl III: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Melvin Lee Land: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business

Marko D. Bills: Aggravated arson, arson, vandalism

Jaquon Montay Rozier: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident

Crystal L. Quarterman: Aggravated possession of drugs

Franklin Eugene Barwick: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing justice

Jesse Jermain Stewart Sr.: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Vivian Leigh Stanley: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Stephany Antwanette Rodgers: Possession of cocaine

Katlyne Ann Marks: Two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery

Rebecca Lynn White: Theft

Linda S. White: Theft

Nicholas John Lee: Robbery

Gary William Thompson: Two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle

Nickalas Dean Vincent Doll: Theft

Darrell K. Moore: Theft

Marc A. Farrant: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments

Jose Luis Castro: Aggravated arson, two counts of assault, obstructing official business, cruelty to companion animals, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering

Nicholas John Rosen: Compelling prostitution, six counts of promoting prostitution, two counts of procuring

Joseph D. Carlson: Possession of heroin

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

