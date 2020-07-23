Mahoning County indictments: July 23, 2020

Edward Devon Brandon: Aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability
David Joseph Sterling Diehl III: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Melvin Lee Land: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business
Marko D. Bills: Aggravated arson, arson, vandalism
Jaquon Montay Rozier: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident
Crystal L. Quarterman: Aggravated possession of drugs
Franklin Eugene Barwick: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing justice
Jesse Jermain Stewart Sr.: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Vivian Leigh Stanley: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Stephany Antwanette Rodgers: Possession of cocaine
Katlyne Ann Marks: Two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery
Rebecca Lynn White: Theft
Linda S. White: Theft
Nicholas John Lee: Robbery
Gary William Thompson: Two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle
Nickalas Dean Vincent Doll: Theft
Darrell K. Moore: Theft
Marc A. Farrant: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments
Jose Luis Castro: Aggravated arson, two counts of assault, obstructing official business, cruelty to companion animals, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering
Nicholas John Rosen: Compelling prostitution, six counts of promoting prostitution, two counts of procuring
Joseph D. Carlson: Possession of heroin
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.