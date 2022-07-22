YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday.

David Michael Sletvold: Illegally manufacturing or possessing explosives and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance

Nastasysha Shamara J L A Simmons-Moore: Aggravated trespass and domestic violence

Matthew Robert McCracken: Aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, two counts of grand theft, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Desiree Mae Bollinger: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Renea Michelle Jenkins: Aggravated trespass, two counts of assault and criminal damaging

Katrina Monique Haskins: Receiving stolen property

Robert D. Duval, Sr.: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Robert Lee Weaver, III: Murder with a firearm specification and having weapons while under disability

Stephan Borbei: Two counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business

Darnell Vickers: Forgery and possessing criminal tools

Andre Thomas Campbell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Isaac Moulton Harris: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Tyruss Allen Patterson: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Victor Gerald Green: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Camacho-Sanchez Samquel: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.