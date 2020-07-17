Mahoning County indictments: July 16, 2020

Askari H. Loury II: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Christopher Powers: Intimidation, retaliation, obstructing official business, two counts of criminal damaging or endangering

Mason Angus Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Chance Jesse Osborn: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael D. Ludovici: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

William Dale Gratz: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Joe Luis Figueroa: Felonious assault, menacing by stalking

Johnny L. Cleavenger: Failure to verify address

Charles Edward Berger, Jr.: Felonious assault, aggravated assault

Shanika Shene Simmons: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug abuse instruments

Kimani Demar Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tausha Rachelle Milender: Receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Michael Donell Johnson II: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest

Dre Leroy Kelley: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Aaron Lamont Jones: Assault, aggravated menacing

Franklin Eugene Barwick: Aggravated possession of drugs

Melvin Douglas Johnson III: Aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Edward Michael Johnston: Attempted aggravated burglary, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, attempted trespass in a habitation, aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, failure to stop after an accident

Amy S. Duvall: Possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Milton Christopher Glenn: Obstructing official business, misconduct at an emergency, falsification, resisting arrest

Derwin R. Norman, Jr.: Felonious assault, assault

Julius E. Kimbrough: Aggravated murder, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, arson

Dawond Terell Roddy: Aggravated murder, arson

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.