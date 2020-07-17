Mahoning County indictments: July 16, 2020

Local News

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court generic

Credit: boonchai wedmakawant/Moment/Getty Images

Askari H. Loury II: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Christopher Powers: Intimidation, retaliation, obstructing official business, two counts of criminal damaging or endangering

Mason Angus Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Chance Jesse Osborn: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael D. Ludovici: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

William Dale Gratz: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Joe Luis Figueroa: Felonious assault, menacing by stalking

Johnny L. Cleavenger: Failure to verify address

Charles Edward Berger, Jr.: Felonious assault, aggravated assault

Shanika Shene Simmons: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug abuse instruments

Kimani Demar Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tausha Rachelle Milender: Receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Michael Donell Johnson II: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest

Dre Leroy Kelley: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Aaron Lamont Jones: Assault, aggravated menacing

Franklin Eugene Barwick: Aggravated possession of drugs

Melvin Douglas Johnson III: Aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Edward Michael Johnston: Attempted aggravated burglary, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, attempted trespass in a habitation, aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated, failure to stop after an accident

Amy S. Duvall: Possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Milton Christopher Glenn: Obstructing official business, misconduct at an emergency, falsification, resisting arrest

Derwin R. Norman, Jr.: Felonious assault, assault

Julius E. Kimbrough: Aggravated murder, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, arson

Dawond Terell Roddy: Aggravated murder, arson

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award