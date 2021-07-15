Mahoning County indictments: July 15, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Elia Sorice: Menacing by stalking, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, violating a protection order.

Gage Takeem Cowart: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jacob Knight Mechling: Felonious assault with notice or prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications.

James Alex Moore: Aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Nichole Pinkerton: Aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittney Joelle Sakmar: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Yaisa Eliz Quintana Laboy: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, violating a protection order, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaron Edward Lewis: Possession of cocaine with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Willie Daniel, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Leon Chard Hawkins: Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Gary Lumard Teague, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerry S. Pringle: Obstructing official business.

James L. Mills: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, petty theft.

Chaudrey D. Phillips: Obstructing justice.

Dezaun Franklin: Carrying a concealed weapon.

Eugene Helton: Five counts of gross sexual imposition.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

