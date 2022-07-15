YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday.

Joshua A. Diamantes: Possession of cocaine

Alan M. Johnson: Possession of cocaine

Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Anthony William Hamlett: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Eric A. Munro: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kevin Lamar Pullen: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

Nicole Marie Kelyman: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs; six counts of possession of drugs; selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shirley Ann Korda: Possession of cocaine

Charles Crosby: Two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of having weapons while under disability

Sierra Yakuvik: Two counts of endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.