Mahoning County indictments: July 11, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Jimmie Pearce: Failure to verify address

Karl Wright: Failure to register, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Maximino Acosta, Jr.: Grand theft, passing bad checks

James Mclalin, III: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools

Brian Clarence Lennill Underwood: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs

Reece Taylor-Witherall: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Margaret Susan Peterson: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Cody Tobias Greely: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Sarah U. Bloom: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Keyairrah Murphy: Petty theft, endangering children

Dusty Michelle Diacontonas: Aggravated arson

Leonard Henry Bishop, Jr.: Grand theft

Sessel Pius Lamont Taylor: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert M. Bell: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott E. Mackall: Felonious assault, aggravated assault

Brandon S. Smith: Felonious assault

Marquise Thomas: Burglary

Earl Lewis: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Randolph Jeter: Possession of cocaine

Andre M. Ballinger, II: Having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Sharon L. Frenzley: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI

Dale Edmonds: Domestic violence

Terry Marks: Domestic violence

Joshua Ervin Maurice Galloway: Making terroristic threat, disrupting public services, inducing panic

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

