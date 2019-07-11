Mahoning County indictments: July 11, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Jimmie Pearce: Failure to verify address
Karl Wright: Failure to register, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Maximino Acosta, Jr.: Grand theft, passing bad checks
James Mclalin, III: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools
Brian Clarence Lennill Underwood: Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs
Reece Taylor-Witherall: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Margaret Susan Peterson: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Cody Tobias Greely: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Sarah U. Bloom: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Keyairrah Murphy: Petty theft, endangering children
Dusty Michelle Diacontonas: Aggravated arson
Leonard Henry Bishop, Jr.: Grand theft
Sessel Pius Lamont Taylor: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert M. Bell: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott E. Mackall: Felonious assault, aggravated assault
Brandon S. Smith: Felonious assault
Marquise Thomas: Burglary
Earl Lewis: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Randolph Jeter: Possession of cocaine
Andre M. Ballinger, II: Having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Sharon L. Frenzley: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI
Dale Edmonds: Domestic violence
Terry Marks: Domestic violence
Joshua Ervin Maurice Galloway: Making terroristic threat, disrupting public services, inducing panic
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.