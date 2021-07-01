Mahoning County indictments: July 1, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:

Damon DeShawn Cobbs: Vehicular assault, failure to comply with a police order, obstructing official business, aggravated vehicular homicide

Braylon Scott Hornbuckle: Felonious assault with a firearm specification, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, having weapons under disability

James Edward Nicholson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

James Cornelius Merchant: Aggravated possession of drugs

Rachel Marie Galias: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jalen Marquis Rogers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability

Christian Thomas Hall: Having weapons while under disability, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ian Duane Thomas: Having weapons while under disability, Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Phillip Allen Robinson, III: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Torrence Dwayne Hawkins, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Daniel Fleischer: Two counts of rape, five counts of gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.