Mahoning County indictments: July 1, 2020

Local News

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday

Bryant Tyrell Toney: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, possession of counterfeit controlled substances, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Keontae Alizajuan Thomas: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability

Shane Edward Turner: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Terron Leroy Leshawn Huff Jones: Five counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of robbery, felonious assault, five counts of having weapons while under disability

Frank Andre Bell: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, violating a protection order

Gregory Delmar Richardson, II: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

