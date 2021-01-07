Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 7, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Jessica Marie Glusic: Failure to provide notice of change of address, falsification, failure to verify address
Robert Patrick White: Theft of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs or abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility
Darrell K. Moore: Theft
Donna Ellen Henson: Felonious assault, domestic violence
Ruben Lugo Gonzales: Possession of cocaine
Donald Joseph Patterson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Heriberto Delbrey Rivera: Possession of cocaine
Christopher Koon: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Oliver C. Yoho: Failure to comply with a signal of police, obstructing official business, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ryan Jerail Grier: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Quenton Jordan King: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, falsification
Rashad Jamal Pennington: Breaking and entering, vandalism, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business
Daniel Robert Davis: Possession of LSD, aggravated possession of drugs, OVI, operating a motor vehicle under a listed controlled substance
Daniel W. Morelli: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jamal Martell Moody: Having weapons while under disability
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
