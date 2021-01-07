Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 7, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Jessica Marie Glusic: Failure to provide notice of change of address, falsification, failure to verify address

Robert Patrick White: Theft of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs or abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility

Darrell K. Moore: Theft

Donna Ellen Henson: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Ruben Lugo Gonzales: Possession of cocaine

Donald Joseph Patterson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Heriberto Delbrey Rivera: Possession of cocaine

Christopher Koon: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Oliver C. Yoho: Failure to comply with a signal of police, obstructing official business, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ryan Jerail Grier: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Quenton Jordan King: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, falsification

Rashad Jamal Pennington: Breaking and entering, vandalism, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business

Daniel Robert Davis: Possession of LSD, aggravated possession of drugs, OVI, operating a motor vehicle under a listed controlled substance

Daniel W. Morelli: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamal Martell Moody: Having weapons while under disability

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

More headlines from WKBN.com: