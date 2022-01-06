YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Carissa L. Rojas Chacon: Domestic violence and endangering children

Donna Mae White: Two counts of breaking and entering

Christopher Lee White: Two counts of breaking and entering

Jeffrey Scot McClelland: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

Meagan A. Gore: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Cole, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Justin Shea Lennon: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael C. McCutcheon: Two counts of breaking and entering, theft and petty theft

Eduardo Nieto: Receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Dustin James Martin: Aggravated possession of drugs

Rodney Dante Sanders, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Cyle Dominic Barnes: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business with a firearm specification

James Edward Moore: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and two counts of OVI

Jason Cole, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and inducing panic

Tyrone J. Brooks: Theft

Bruce Ellis Ford: Theft

Mario Brandon Purefoy: Theft

Jalissa Arianna Sweeney: Tampering with records, forgery and identity fraud

Terry Lynn Summers: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.