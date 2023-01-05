YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Ashley Brooke Craft: Grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Charles Oliver Klasic, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Asia Renz Mason: Obstructing official business, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine

Donnovan Darnell Slocum: Harassment with a bodily substance and assault

Aeryka Tanee Gentry: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel Darrell Weaver: Possession of cocaine

Kariem J. Prestly: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Darnell Edward Ray Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Antonio Markees Mitchell: Possession of cocaine

Edward Allen Cutshall: Grand theft of a vehicle and telecommunications fraud

Rory J. Stephenson: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Amanda Rose Newcomer: Possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound

Patrick Ryan Jiles: Felonious assault

Caleb Andrew Kalasky: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Andre Shemar Laury: Possession of cocaine

Corey Michael Rabquer: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Raymond Derringer: Aggravated possession of drugs with a firearms specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, falsification and possessing drug abuse instruments

Brayan Cheniel Colon-Rodriguez: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and with firearm specifications, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Montreal Johntay Moore: Failure to stop after an accident

Caleb Andrew Kalasky: Two counts of harassment with a bodily substance

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.