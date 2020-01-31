Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 30, 2020

Live Now
(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Debra Lynn Suggett: Endangering children

Richard Allen Lamp: Aggravated robbery, obstructing official business and two counts of receiving stolen property

Timothy J. Mangino: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

David T. Weimer: Two counts of petty theft

Robert P. Wisler, II: Theft and theft from a person in a protected class

Anthony J. Latessa: Making a terroristic threat, intimidation and disorderly conduct

Brandon Jamal Jones: Trespass in a habitation, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Jonathan Michael Makstaller: Vandalism, breaking and entering and petty theft

Daniel Dean: Vandalism, breaking and entering, petty theft and possession of drugs

Joseph A. Garchar: Four counts of forgery, two counts of petty theft and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class

Blake William Zeigler: Aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft

Michelle R. Jones: Felonious assault and aggravated assault

Darrelle McMinn: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Shane Champney: Escape

Johnny William Stewart: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Jessica Marie Glusic: Failure to provide notice of change of address and falsification

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

