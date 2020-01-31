Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 30, 2020

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Debra Lynn Suggett: Endangering children

Richard Allen Lamp: Aggravated robbery, obstructing official business and two counts of receiving stolen property

Timothy J. Mangino: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

David T. Weimer: Two counts of petty theft

Robert P. Wisler, II: Theft and theft from a person in a protected class

Anthony J. Latessa: Making a terroristic threat, intimidation and disorderly conduct

Brandon Jamal Jones: Trespass in a habitation, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Jonathan Michael Makstaller: Vandalism, breaking and entering and petty theft

Daniel Dean: Vandalism, breaking and entering, petty theft and possession of drugs

Joseph A. Garchar: Four counts of forgery, two counts of petty theft and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class

Blake William Zeigler: Aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft

Michelle R. Jones: Felonious assault and aggravated assault

Darrelle McMinn: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Shane Champney: Escape

Johnny William Stewart: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Jessica Marie Glusic: Failure to provide notice of change of address and falsification

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.