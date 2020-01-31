Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 30, 2020

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Debra Lynn Suggett: Endangering children
Richard Allen Lamp: Aggravated robbery, obstructing official business and two counts of receiving stolen property
Timothy J. Mangino: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property
David T. Weimer: Two counts of petty theft
Robert P. Wisler, II: Theft and theft from a person in a protected class
Anthony J. Latessa: Making a terroristic threat, intimidation and disorderly conduct
Brandon Jamal Jones: Trespass in a habitation, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and two counts of having weapons while under disability
Jonathan Michael Makstaller: Vandalism, breaking and entering and petty theft
Daniel Dean: Vandalism, breaking and entering, petty theft and possession of drugs
Joseph A. Garchar: Four counts of forgery, two counts of petty theft and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class
Blake William Zeigler: Aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft
Michelle R. Jones: Felonious assault and aggravated assault
Darrelle McMinn: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Shane Champney: Escape
Johnny William Stewart: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Jessica Marie Glusic: Failure to provide notice of change of address and falsification
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.