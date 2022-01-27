YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following indictments were returned by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday.

Johnnie McCall: Aggravated murder with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, two counts of murder with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, felonious assault with firearm, repeat violent offender and notice of prior conviction specifications, having weapons while under disability with a firearm specification and carrying a concealed weapon

Dena Lynn McCollough: Two counts of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Marquez Daishon Thomas: Aggravated murder with a firearm specification, two counts of murder with firearm specifications, four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a forfeiture of money in a drug case specification

C’Mone Kenyaunna Renee Thomas: Aggravated murder with a firearm specification, two counts of murder with firearm specifications, four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone with a firearm specification

Marcus Scott: Carrying a concealed weapon

Abraham Isaac Jimenez-Zenquiz: Carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated possession of drugs

Jamie L. Gillespie: Two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Julia Jean Gillespie: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance

Alex E. Doyle, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Jason William Yates: Aggravated possession of drugs

Samantha Lee Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs

Day’sean Marcus Lamont Pabellon: Failure to verify address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.