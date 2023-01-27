YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

James A. Fuschillo: Violating a protection order

Cedric Lamont Neeley: Domestic violence

Tim L. Miller: Kidnapping; robbery with notice of prior conviction; grand theft of a motor vehicle; possessing criminal tools; aggravated possession of drugs

Luis Samuel Perez: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case

Joseph Lee Shipley: Aggravated possession of drugs — 2 counts

Joshua Lee Cosco: Aggravated possession of drugs — 2 counts

Jordan Murle Farley: Aggravated possession of drugs — 2 counts; possession of LSD

Brian Scott Palmer II: Breaking and entering

Jacob Navarro-Santiago: Felonious assault; endangering children; aggravated menacing — 3 counts; domestic violence — 3 counts

Antonio Castaing: Domestic violence

Frank Sampson Houston Seckela: Aggravated possession of drugs; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Lee Miller: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ryan Robert Repko: Theft

Darnell Edward Ray Jackson: Felonious assault; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises; having weapons while under disability

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.