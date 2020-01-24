Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 23, 2020

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Mitchel Omar Lacey: Receiving stolen property

Charles E. Bauman: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

George M. Hill: Violating a protection order

Brandon Lee Court: Receiving stolen property and criminal trespass

Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholas A. Shank: Aggravated possession of drugs

Latonya Cliff: Involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Ravon Jeter: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Courtney B. Shivers: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility

Jessica S. Freeman: Aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Jaime Lynn Dyer: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brianne Taylor Wasson: Possession of cocaine

Jay Robert Weston: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments

Michael James Drummond: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Iesha Danae Austin: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.