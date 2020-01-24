Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 23, 2020

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Mitchel Omar Lacey: Receiving stolen property
Charles E. Bauman: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
George M. Hill: Violating a protection order
Brandon Lee Court: Receiving stolen property and criminal trespass
Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicholas A. Shank: Aggravated possession of drugs
Latonya Cliff: Involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs
Ravon Jeter: Disrupting public services and vandalism
Courtney B. Shivers: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility
Jessica S. Freeman: Aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol
Jaime Lynn Dyer: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brianne Taylor Wasson: Possession of cocaine
Jay Robert Weston: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments
Michael James Drummond: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Iesha Danae Austin: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.