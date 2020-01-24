Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 23, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court, legal generic

Credit: succo via PIXABAY

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Mitchel Omar Lacey: Receiving stolen property

Charles E. Bauman: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

George M. Hill: Violating a protection order

Brandon Lee Court: Receiving stolen property and criminal trespass

Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholas A. Shank: Aggravated possession of drugs

Latonya Cliff: Involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Ravon Jeter: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Courtney B. Shivers: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility

Jessica S. Freeman: Aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Jaime Lynn Dyer: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brianne Taylor Wasson: Possession of cocaine

Jay Robert Weston: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments

Michael James Drummond: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Iesha Danae Austin: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com