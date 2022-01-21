YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Michael P. Larkins: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits and receiving stolen property
Robert Thomas Hite, II: Endangering children, importuning, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child
Delante Lamar Simms: Possession of cocaine
Yirande Rosette: Possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Deborah Jean Reeve: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Kelly Elizabeth Szuch: Aggravated possession of drugs
Austin Michael Dunmire: Two counts each of disrupting public services and vandalism
Mary Angeline Liller: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and endangering children
Robert Lee Riley, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Latoya Maria Martin: Tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, two counts of petty theft, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Troy Chico Adkins, Jr.: Two counts of assault, endangering children, aggravated menacing and petty theft
Myretta Althea Martin: Two counts of assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.