Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 2, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and books sitting on a table.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Bethany Anne Hall: Possession of heroin, possession of drugs, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason E. Demelo: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, assault

Kimberly A. Tucker: Possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance (OVI)

Tammy Denise Kennedy: Possession of cocaine

Kathi Marie Lallie: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI)

Ryan Reble: Forgery, receiving stolen property

Edwin Jack Moore: Burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle

Kimberly Leeson: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

James Antwan Jones: Cruelty to companion animals

Devon Royal: Escape

Daniel Thomas Day: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com