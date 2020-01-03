Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 2, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Bethany Anne Hall: Possession of heroin, possession of drugs, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason E. Demelo: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, assault

Kimberly A. Tucker: Possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance (OVI)

Tammy Denise Kennedy: Possession of cocaine

Kathi Marie Lallie: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI)

Ryan Reble: Forgery, receiving stolen property

Edwin Jack Moore: Burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle

Kimberly Leeson: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

James Antwan Jones: Cruelty to companion animals

Devon Royal: Escape

Daniel Thomas Day: Escape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.