YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Christopher Michael Figueroa (superseding indictment): 15 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition

Susan Molleken: Four counts of rape

Tavon Maurice Fulton: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Tyler Michael Stoddard: Passing bad checks and attempted theft

Edward Charles Desantis: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Wayne Allen Vaughn: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Marko D. Bills: Felonious assault

David Leon Shine, III: Carrying a concealed weapon

Patrick D. Howard: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine with a firearm specification and the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification and the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Chelsea Marie Roe: Possession of cocaine with a firearm specification and the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Evan Richard Livi: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Stephenie Erin Krueger: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jesse Marquies Mitchell: Possession of cocaine, failure to appear as required by recognizance, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine with the specifications for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case

Stephanie Ann McCourt: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments with the specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Akeem Malik Hargrove: Aggravated murder and murder with firearm specifications

Waylynn Tanice Ward: Aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.