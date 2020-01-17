Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 16, 2019

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday.

Cierra Jones: Felonious assault

Warren D. Willis, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Taekwon Driver: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Princess E. Agee: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Javaugn R. Anderson: Possession of cocaine

Nahdia S. Baker: Bribery

Anthony J. West: Bribery

Lamar Armstrong: Felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification, having weapons while under disability and aggravated menacing

Jodie Lynn Setree: Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI) and endangering children

Karinna Kay Roknich: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance (OVI) and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI)

John Allen Walker: Theft

Asia Shaneece Laury: Theft and misuse of credit cards

James Rammel: Trespassing in a habitation, assault and obstructing official business

Heather Louise Maravola: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcus Garison Harris: Two counts of robbery

Quincy Aaron Webb: Two counts of robbery

Daisy Elizabeth Huston: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of cocaine

Shonez Elesia Trower: Two counts of assault, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct

Demario Alexander Hoyt: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Davonte White: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Demetric D. Cobb, Jr.: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (each with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case) and obstructing official business

Bryant Tyrell Toney: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (each with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.