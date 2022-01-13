YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Jayce Rae Klink: Aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault
Jonathan T. Williams: Felonious assault, with a notice of prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification, and domestic violence
Danny Daviduk, Jr.: Assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest
Jeffrey Adam White: Two counts of receiving stolen property, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and telecommunications fraud
Alvin Patrick Traylor III: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, six counts of petty theft and two counts of theft
Delio Laz Debeneditto: Grand theft
William Joseph McCulloch: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Jordan Michael Beaumont: Disrupting public services
Michael Rasean Rivers: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine
Capone Haywood: Aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Kilik Rothchild Bowers Powerhaus: Carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct
Jamiyah Brooks: Tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business
Dejuan Edward Thomas, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Anthony J. Fusco: Telecommunications fraud and insurance fraud
Marie Yvonne Barnette: insurance fraud
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.