YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Tyler Michael Stoddard: Two counts of passing bad checks and theft

Jevon Marquis Fitzgerald: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and failure to stop after an accident

Deshae Marcel Tharpe: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, all with specifications for the forfeiture of money in a drug case, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility

Corey James Waldon: Failure to verify address

Nicole Lynn Corbett: Aggravated burglary and burglary

Phillip E. Saadey, Jr.: Grand theft

Joseph Gonzalez: Harassment with a bodily substance and obstructing official business

Kimberly R. Coffey: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Sean Scott Mills: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification

Jacob Allan Charles Carter: Having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs with a firearm specification

Larry Anthony Mchellon: Burglary and theft

Tequan Deacon Gilford: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a firearm specification and the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Wesley Dwayne Warren: OVI with the specification for an additional prison term for certain repeat OVI offenders

Vanessa L. Schreffler: Theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents and aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.