Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 10, 2019

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Aaron J. Ward: Domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business
Ira Wesley Edwards: Felonious assault and domestic violence
David Jonathan Smith: Possession of heroin and cocaine
Khamray Bonner: Possession of cocaine and heroin with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Jessie R. Vegas: Harassment with a bodily substance and obstructing official business
Thomas Moore, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin
Andre Harrison: Possession of cocaine
Joevon Dawson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case and having weapons under disability
Marquis Strong: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Jeffrey Anglin: Receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business
Jerry Melvin Bowman: Possession of cocaine
Rushie Scott: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Antonio L. Wright: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Andrew Belcher: Failure to verify address
Benjamin R. Ross: Failure to verify address
Christopher W. Reynolds: Receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card
Ramon Deonte Graham: Identify fraud, forgery and grand theft
Jonathan P. Cunning: Escape
Stefanie M. Omellan: Theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.