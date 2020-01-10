Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 10, 2019

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Aaron J. Ward: Domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business

Ira Wesley Edwards: Felonious assault and domestic violence

David Jonathan Smith: Possession of heroin and cocaine

Khamray Bonner: Possession of cocaine and heroin with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Jessie R. Vegas: Harassment with a bodily substance and obstructing official business

Thomas Moore, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Andre Harrison: Possession of cocaine

Joevon Dawson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case and having weapons under disability

Marquis Strong: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specifications for forfeiture of money in a drug case, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Jeffrey Anglin: Receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Jerry Melvin Bowman: Possession of cocaine

Rushie Scott: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Antonio L. Wright: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Andrew Belcher: Failure to verify address

Benjamin R. Ross: Failure to verify address

Christopher W. Reynolds: Receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card

Ramon Deonte Graham: Identify fraud, forgery and grand theft

Jonathan P. Cunning: Escape

Stefanie M. Omellan: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.