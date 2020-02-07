Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 6, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court generic

Credit: boonchai wedmakawant via Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Cody F. Webb: Possession of cocaine

James Allen Duffee: Aggravated possession of drugs, falsification

Jawon A. Ferrell: Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, inducing panic, aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct

Tarane Corey Jamaine Hatcher: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business

Michael Christopher Mele: Passing bad checks, theft

Kiah M. Scheffer: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert M. Allen: Obstructing official business, forgery, theft

Dennis L. Roth, Jr.: OVI

Leroy E. Braxton: Forgery

Cameron P. House: Theft, petty theft

Richard W. Lightner: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments

Kyheem R. Underwood: Negligent assault, falsification

William D.C. Porter, III: Burglary

Willie Wilkens: Carrying a concealed weapon

Melissa Ann Manley: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, OVI, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher A. Tsai: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order, telecommunications harassment

Ashley N. Goudy: Escape

Gary L. Smith, Jr.: Four counts of cruelty to companion animals with a firearm specification, two counts of attempted cruelty to companion animals

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com