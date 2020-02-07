Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 6, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Cody F. Webb: Possession of cocaine

James Allen Duffee: Aggravated possession of drugs, falsification

Jawon A. Ferrell: Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, inducing panic, aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct

Tarane Corey Jamaine Hatcher: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business

Michael Christopher Mele: Passing bad checks, theft

Kiah M. Scheffer: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert M. Allen: Obstructing official business, forgery, theft

Dennis L. Roth, Jr.: OVI

Leroy E. Braxton: Forgery

Cameron P. House: Theft, petty theft

Richard W. Lightner: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments

Kyheem R. Underwood: Negligent assault, falsification

William D.C. Porter, III: Burglary

Willie Wilkens: Carrying a concealed weapon

Melissa Ann Manley: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, OVI, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher A. Tsai: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order, telecommunications harassment

Ashley N. Goudy: Escape

Gary L. Smith, Jr.: Four counts of cruelty to companion animals with a firearm specification, two counts of attempted cruelty to companion animals

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.