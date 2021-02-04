Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 4, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

William P. Kelly: Aggravated menacing, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

Tiyonna Nikol Neal: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, receiving stolen property, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Chester Joseph Leone: Domestic violence

Travares Elliott Hodge: Failure to comply, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jessica M. McQueen: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shamika L. Thomas: Forgery, identity fraud, misuse of a credit card

Tera Lynn Tucheck: Receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card

Aaron Ryan Kramer: Receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card, possession of cocaine

Andrew Lavell Howard: Escape

Shawn Edward Turner: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Brandon Ademar Marroquin: Rape, gross sexual imposition

Jennifer T. Rich: Illegal possession of drug documents, illegal processing of drug documents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com