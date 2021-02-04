Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 4, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

William P. Kelly: Aggravated menacing, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

Tiyonna Nikol Neal: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, receiving stolen property, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Chester Joseph Leone: Domestic violence

Travares Elliott Hodge: Failure to comply, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jessica M. McQueen: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shamika L. Thomas: Forgery, identity fraud, misuse of a credit card

Tera Lynn Tucheck: Receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card

Aaron Ryan Kramer: Receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card, possession of cocaine

Andrew Lavell Howard: Escape

Shawn Edward Turner: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Brandon Ademar Marroquin: Rape, gross sexual imposition

Jennifer T. Rich: Illegal possession of drug documents, illegal processing of drug documents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.