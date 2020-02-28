Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 27, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Rayan Syed Ravoof Hussain: Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person
Beyonce Marilyn Little: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Joe’Von Dareil Jackson: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Mary T. Driscoll: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, two counts of OVI
Kristin N. Hubert: Theft
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Mackie: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking
Ja-Waylon Deion Richardson: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking
Eric Thomas Gbur: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking
Christopher Blaze Alexander Thomas: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking
Richard M. Stewart: Receiving stolen property
Mindy E. Gandy: Grand theft, receiving stolen property
Joseph Merle Lewis: Receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, disorderly conduct
Marc Farrant: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Marcus Dukes: Tampering with evidence, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Frank Johnathan Perry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Samaquiel Camacho-Sanchez: Possession of cocaine
Junior A. Blair: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jamar Spivey: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Alvin C. Stinson, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments
Jessica Rose Davis: Petty theft, criminal trespass, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Glenn Earnest: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of OVI
Paramjit Kaur: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits
Parvinder Singh: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits
Jessica Hugley: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits
Cierra Meshel Miller: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits
Gary Perline: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits
Bianca L. Medeiros: Two counts of endangering children
Kevin Leslie Merritt: Endangering children
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.