Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 27, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Rayan Syed Ravoof Hussain: Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

Beyonce Marilyn Little: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Joe’Von Dareil Jackson: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Mary T. Driscoll: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, two counts of OVI

Kristin N. Hubert: Theft

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Mackie: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking

Ja-Waylon Deion Richardson: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking

Eric Thomas Gbur: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking

Christopher Blaze Alexander Thomas: Breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking

Richard M. Stewart: Receiving stolen property

Mindy E. Gandy: Grand theft, receiving stolen property

Joseph Merle Lewis: Receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, disorderly conduct

Marc Farrant: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcus Dukes: Tampering with evidence, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Frank Johnathan Perry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Samaquiel Camacho-Sanchez: Possession of cocaine

Junior A. Blair: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jamar Spivey: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Alvin C. Stinson, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments

Jessica Rose Davis: Petty theft, criminal trespass, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Glenn Earnest: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of OVI

Paramjit Kaur: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits

Parvinder Singh: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits

Jessica Hugley: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits

Cierra Meshel Miller: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits

Gary Perline: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits

Bianca L. Medeiros: Two counts of endangering children

Kevin Leslie Merritt: Endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.