Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 25, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Wesley Eugene Rodocker: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

Kelia Sierra Faulk: Illegal processing of drug documents, attempted deception to obtain a dangerous drug, telecommunication harassment

Charles Bulatko: Felonious assault

Brian La Mar Geiger: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine

Malik Melquann Bills: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Marquise Shakir Huffman: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Roscoe D. Pearce, Jr.: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, falsification

Tyrell Dequan Simms: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Dante Gerald Love Dodson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kadeem Levar Gilmore: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Cameron Kahli Wells: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Nicholas Herbert Kovacs: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft, tampering with evidence

Rodell Stewart Franklin: Possession of cocaine

Michael Paul Esenwein: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon D. Owens: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jerome Whitfield: Felonious assault, assault

Garrett Alan Fairchild: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Hannah Rae Michalak: Possession of marijuana, assault, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession, permitting drug abuse, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dianet Godoy: Theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, forgery

