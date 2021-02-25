Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 25, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Wesley Eugene Rodocker: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Kelia Sierra Faulk: Illegal processing of drug documents, attempted deception to obtain a dangerous drug, telecommunication harassment
Charles Bulatko: Felonious assault
Brian La Mar Geiger: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine
Malik Melquann Bills: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Marquise Shakir Huffman: Having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Roscoe D. Pearce, Jr.: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, falsification
Tyrell Dequan Simms: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Dante Gerald Love Dodson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Kadeem Levar Gilmore: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Cameron Kahli Wells: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Nicholas Herbert Kovacs: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft, tampering with evidence
Rodell Stewart Franklin: Possession of cocaine
Michael Paul Esenwein: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon D. Owens: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jerome Whitfield: Felonious assault, assault
Garrett Alan Fairchild: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Hannah Rae Michalak: Possession of marijuana, assault, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession, permitting drug abuse, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Dianet Godoy: Theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, forgery