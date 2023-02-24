YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Christopher David Guy: receiving stolen property – 8 counts; breaking and entering – 3 counts; tampering with evidence; possessing criminal tools – 2 counts; forgery; theft; falsification; obstructing official business

Michael A. Lucicosky: Breaking and entering; receiving stolen property – 10 counts; forgery

Eric A. Lucicosky: Theft; receiving stolen property – 6 counts

Nicholas Parish: Possession of cocaine; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination

Squire Glenn: Felonious assault with prior conviction specification and repeat violent offender specification

James Montril Horne: Aggravated possession of drugs

Raekwon Dashon Horne: Aggravated possession of drugs – 2 counts

Earl Lamont Charity: Failure to comply; obstructing official business

Stephen Edward Hogan: Failure to comply; obstructing official business; possession of cocaine; possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Stacey Elizabeth Glover: Receiving stolen property; grand theft of a motor vehicle – 2 counts; failure to stop after an accident

Alonzo Michael Daniels: Having weapons under disability; Trespass in a habitation where a person is present; Possession of cocaine with a firearm specification and forfeiture of money in a drug case specification

Kylee M. Danus: Assault; obstructing official business; resisting arrest

Joseph T. Duarte: Attempt to commit an offense; vandalism; criminal mischief

Alexis Marie Marcoe – Grand theft

Marquise Lamar Hasley: Unauthorized use of a vehicle; falsification; obstructing official business

King Robinson Brown: Breaking and entering – 5 counts

Piyushkumar Baldevbhai Patel: Receiving stolen property

Ketankumar Baldevbhai Patel: Receiving stolen property

Schenley Carry Out: Receiving stolen property

Lucky Food Drive Thru: Receiving stolen property

Ronald Carmen Pezzuolo II: Grand theft

Robert S. Datchuk: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility; possession of drugs – 2 counts

Cuevas Jhron Gilmore: Failure to verify address

Tyler James Verhest: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Samantha Ann Manda: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Heidi Lee Major: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.