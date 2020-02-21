Live Now
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 20, 2020

Credit: Succo via Pixabay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Bryan M. Glaspell: Possession of cocaine and possessing drug abuse instruments

Richard Cummings: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Terrell Vaughn: Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Elijah Hatten: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

James Henry Edmonds: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Trevon Galbreath: Possession of cocaine

Stephanie M. Swank: Aggravated possession of drugs

Richard W. Rice, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Karlie Rae Hale: Two counts of aggravated arson

Curtis Wayne Smith II: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking in drugs (with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case) and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)

Bradley Vinton: Felonious assault (with a notice of prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification) and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Breahna Shardai Fryer: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Anthony Alexander Howe: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Franklin D. Haislah II: Assault

Ryan Mathew Hoschar: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Glenn W. Milburn, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operation in willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property

Rawsheem D.J. Aponte: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Heath Allen Rankin: Gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of importuning

Savannah Marie Devlin: Tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse

Alicia Marie Kosec: Endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

