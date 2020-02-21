Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 20, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Bryan M. Glaspell: Possession of cocaine and possessing drug abuse instruments

Richard Cummings: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Terrell Vaughn: Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Elijah Hatten: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

James Henry Edmonds: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Trevon Galbreath: Possession of cocaine

Stephanie M. Swank: Aggravated possession of drugs

Richard W. Rice, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Karlie Rae Hale: Two counts of aggravated arson

Curtis Wayne Smith II: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking in drugs (with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case) and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)

Bradley Vinton: Felonious assault (with a notice of prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification) and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Breahna Shardai Fryer: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Anthony Alexander Howe: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Franklin D. Haislah II: Assault

Ryan Mathew Hoschar: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Glenn W. Milburn, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operation in willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property

Rawsheem D.J. Aponte: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Heath Allen Rankin: Gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of importuning

Savannah Marie Devlin: Tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse

Alicia Marie Kosec: Endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.