Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 20, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Bryan M. Glaspell: Possession of cocaine and possessing drug abuse instruments
Richard Cummings: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Terrell Vaughn: Two counts of having weapons while under disability
Elijah Hatten: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
James Henry Edmonds: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Trevon Galbreath: Possession of cocaine
Stephanie M. Swank: Aggravated possession of drugs
Richard W. Rice, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Karlie Rae Hale: Two counts of aggravated arson
Curtis Wayne Smith II: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking in drugs (with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case) and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case)
Bradley Vinton: Felonious assault (with a notice of prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification) and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention
Breahna Shardai Fryer: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Anthony Alexander Howe: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Franklin D. Haislah II: Assault
Ryan Mathew Hoschar: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Glenn W. Milburn, Jr.: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operation in willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property
Rawsheem D.J. Aponte: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Heath Allen Rankin: Gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of importuning
Savannah Marie Devlin: Tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse
Alicia Marie Kosec: Endangering children
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.