YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Steve William Green: Aggravated murder and murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence; domestic violence; rape; attempted rape and extortion

Kara Vanhorn: Endangering children – 2 counts; corrupting another with drugs; contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Michael Vanhorn: Rape – 9 counts; corrupting another with drugs – 3 counts; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor – 3 counts; contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child; failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and gross sexual imposition

Reinaldo Camacho-Perez: Rape – 3 counts; kidnapping with a sexual motivation; assault and obstructing official business

Rashawn Lamont Gibbs: Aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Glen Kemani Gabriel: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and obstructing of official business

Andre Ramon Allie: Having weapons while under disability; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a firearm specification; possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dwayne Lamont Thomas: Tampering with evidence; possession of fentanyl-related compound and cocaine with a firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Victor Bishop Thomas: Having weapons while under disability; carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Matthew Andrew Conti: Grand theft of a motor vehicle; aggravated possession of drugs; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tashaun D. Letlow: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; possession of a fentanyl-related compound and cocaine with a firearm specification and specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case; possession of cocaine; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Braylon Adrian Paige: Having weapons while under disability; aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Tyler Michael Stoddard: Passing bad checks and grand theft

Kollie Underwood: Receiving stolen property with a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Robert Alexander Vanderpool: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; receiving stolen property with a firearm specification and obstructing official business

Joseph David McClendon Jr.: Receiving stolen property with a firearm specification and obstructing official business

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.