Mahoning County indictments: Feb 18, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Ronnie Eugene Bennett: Carrying a concealed weapon, using weapons while intoxicated
Marquis Wabu Barbel, Jr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence
Michael Sion Jackson: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Donna Diane Comtois: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault
James Andrew Thomas: Aggravated possession of drugs
Henry A. Fleetion: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Lisa L. D’Altorio: Misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property
Anthony Michael Consiglio: Rape, attempted rape, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft from a person in a protected class, domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business
Rodney Allen Phillips: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, falsification
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.