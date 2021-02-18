Mahoning County indictments: Feb 18, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Ronnie Eugene Bennett: Carrying a concealed weapon, using weapons while intoxicated

Marquis Wabu Barbel, Jr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Michael Sion Jackson: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Donna Diane Comtois: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault

James Andrew Thomas: Aggravated possession of drugs

Henry A. Fleetion: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Lisa L. D’Altorio: Misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property

Anthony Michael Consiglio: Rape, attempted rape, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft from a person in a protected class, domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business

Rodney Allen Phillips: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, falsification

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

