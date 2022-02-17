YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Christopher C. Lewis: Two counts of endangering children and two counts of domestic violence

Larnell Juan Hall: Felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications and two counts of domestic violence

William Ray McConnell: Assault and obstructing official business

John J. Reid: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Charles Gray: Burglary and criminal damaging or endangering

Nicholas James Sammartino: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance

Garry Lee Conrad: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, escape and receiving stolen property

James Anthony Rivera: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Carmen Sofia Guerra: Trespass in a habitation and criminal damaging or endangering

Jie Maliahl K. Cleveland: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case

Kevin Keith Neal: Impersonation of a peace officer or private police officer with a firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Akeem M. Hargrove: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Antonio Lamont Crockett: Possession of cocaine with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, having weapons while under disability and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Robert Darius Duval: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Devin Michael Habib: Having weapons while under disability and two counts of violating a protection order

Michael Raymond Holby: Burglary

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.