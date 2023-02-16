YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Robert J. Tullio: Rape – 6 counts; gross sexual imposition – 10 counts; pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person – 10 counts

Martin L. Stewart: Violating a protection order

Richard Manning Henry: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone; felonious assault – 4 counts with firearm specifications; endangering children – 3 counts

Leland Demetrius Love: Felonious assault with a firearm specification

Rashun Patrick Tennant: Breaking and entering; theft; criminal trespass

Brian Keith Taylor: Domestic violence; violating a protection order

Aaron Ryan Kramer: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs

Alan Lynn Adkins: Theft

Brittany Marie Henderson: Grand theft

Chant’E K. Wright: Endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.