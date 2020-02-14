Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 13, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Raymond D. Gordon: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Tiffany Renae Meerfeld: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Briyana Littlejohn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, endangering children
Joseph Englander, III: Tampering with evidence, possession of drugs
Nathaniel D. Roberts: Passing bad checks, receiving stolen property
Robert Jeter: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs
Austin C. Chace: Burglary
Casey William Kountz: Aggravated possession of drugs
Tyquon Jamir Myers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing, domestic violence
Vanessa Renee Serrano: Theft
Julia Serrano: Theft
Kenneth Jon Vaughn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business
Davon Tremayne London: Receiving stolen property
Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Aron P. Toole: Domestic violence
Jasmine S. Petties: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs
Michael A. Forney, Jr.: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents
Matthew A. Applegate: Nonsupport of dependents
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.