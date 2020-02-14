Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 13, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court generic

Credit: boonchai wedmakawant via Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Raymond D. Gordon: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tiffany Renae Meerfeld: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Briyana Littlejohn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, endangering children

Joseph Englander, III: Tampering with evidence, possession of drugs

Nathaniel D. Roberts: Passing bad checks, receiving stolen property

Robert Jeter: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Austin C. Chace: Burglary

Casey William Kountz: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tyquon Jamir Myers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing, domestic violence

Vanessa Renee Serrano: Theft

Julia Serrano: Theft

Kenneth Jon Vaughn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business

Davon Tremayne London: Receiving stolen property

Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Aron P. Toole: Domestic violence

Jasmine S. Petties: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs

Michael A. Forney, Jr.: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents

Matthew A. Applegate: Nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com