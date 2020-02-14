Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 13, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Raymond D. Gordon: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tiffany Renae Meerfeld: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Briyana Littlejohn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, endangering children

Joseph Englander, III: Tampering with evidence, possession of drugs

Nathaniel D. Roberts: Passing bad checks, receiving stolen property

Robert Jeter: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Austin C. Chace: Burglary

Casey William Kountz: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tyquon Jamir Myers: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing, domestic violence

Vanessa Renee Serrano: Theft

Julia Serrano: Theft

Kenneth Jon Vaughn: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business

Davon Tremayne London: Receiving stolen property

Kerri L. Ranshaw: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Aron P. Toole: Domestic violence

Jasmine S. Petties: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs

Michael A. Forney, Jr.: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents

Matthew A. Applegate: Nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.