Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 11, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Sam A. Lay: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, compelling prostitution, possessing criminal tools

Apostolos N. Sisalouis: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, compelling prostitution, possessing criminal tools

Bashar O. Abuzant: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools

Kerisha Ann Wallace: Receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card, petty theft

Jessica Lynn Stiner: Theft

Ramont D’Anthony Jones: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine

Britteny Joelle Sakamar: Receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card, theft from a person protected class

Austin Cole Clifford Rowe: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Kasen Joseph Smith: Discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, injured person or property while hunting, hunting without permission, violation of hunting ordinances

Joshua William Moxley: Rape, gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

John Edward Matthews: Rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

