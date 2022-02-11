YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following indictments were returned by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday.

Damon Lamont Jefferson: Felonious assault with a firearm specification and having weapons while under disability

Edward Ray Mills: Robbery with a notice of prior conviction specification, domestic violence and theft from a person in a protected class

Devon Dartrell Moreland: Possession of cocaine with a forfeiture of money in a drug case specification

Dion L. Artis: Possession of cocaine with a forfeiture of money in a drug case specification

Raymond Douglas Sykes: Domestic violence

Anthony Samuel Crone: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jedediah Marc Thomas: Burglary and theft from a person in a protected class

Jennifer Marie Hall: Felonious assault, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging or endangering

Morris Perry: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture of money in a drug case specification and falsification

Antonio Barnes: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Troy Chico Adkins: Tampering with evidence, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Luis Angel Navarro Febres: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and failure to stop after an accident

Damiyan Robert Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Josiah Caleb Wilburn: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Davion Allan Lee Mahone: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Amanda M. Brenner: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Kyle Anothy Ellison: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Savaughn Saireon Moore: Obstructing official business

Romellow Marquice McKnight: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Anthony B. Ranalli: Robbery

Camron Giovanni Moffo: Improperly furnishing firearms to a minor and trafficking in marijuana

Brian James Moffo: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with the specifications for money in a drug case

Weylin Jennings Scott: Two counts of endangering children

Rodney Alan Smith, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.