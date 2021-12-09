YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

Michael Anthony Finley: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault

Justin M. Orr: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jamie Amaro: Two counts of theft, two counts of petty theft and possession of criminal tools

Carlos A. Valentin: Assault and obstructing official business

James Sparks: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Dawalin J. Childs: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Courtney J. Bush: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs and inducing panic

Martino C. Sewell: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Jawan A. Collins: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ke’Shaun J. Cunningham: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jarvis D. Tabb: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Ronald J. Pugh: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, falsification and illegal use of drug paraphernalia

James R. Gadd: Trespassing in a habitation, four counts of violating a protection order and having weapons while under disability

Antwane G. McMeans: Possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Odell Oakley III: Three counts of theft, petty theft and possessing criminal tools

Allen G. Torres: Two counts of escape

Christopher M. Royal: Escape

Reynaldo O. Hernandez: Escape

Dr. Karipineni Prasad: Two counts of illegal processing of drug documents

Ismael Camacho: Receiving stolen property, forgery and fraudulent actions concerning a VIN