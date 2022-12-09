YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday:

Shanice Monique Blair: Felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children

Andrew J. Buchs: Violating a protection order

Rhonda Monique Hardy: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and failure to appear

Princess Joy Rosa Rochelle Brown: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appeal

Vincent Michael Gomori: Having weapons while under disability

Matthew Robert Zackasee: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear

Rashad Jamal Pennington: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and vandalism

Christopher Michael Gause: Possession of cocaine, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, petty theft and criminal trespass

Mandy Maria Schiffman: Possession of cocaine

Brandon Javier Crespo: Two counts each of breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools

Mariangely Ortiz-Torres: Felonious assault and criminal damaging

Kassy Goetz: Aggravated possession of drugs

Danny Paul Geisler: Failure to comply, obstructing official business, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Andrew David Stanton: Attempted burglary, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging or endangering

Amber Rose Emanuel: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

David A. Walsh Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, permitting drug abuse, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Stefan F. Aulizio: Failure to comply, receiving stolen property, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and criminal damaging or endangering

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.