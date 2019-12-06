Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 5, 2019

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Stephen Crowe: Illegal processing of drug documents

Alonzo Michael Daniels: Felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability

Hiram Diaz: Two counts of endangering children

Aaron Sugar: Two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Mychael-Ann Cynthia Frank: Three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, four counts of possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

James B. Kennedy, III: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, violating a protection order

Nathan M. Arnold: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher R. Hunter: Two counts of OVI

Orlando Mancel Kirk, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jeremiah E. Vinion: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments

Ka’Vaughndalyn Hall: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated trespass, two counts of aggravated menacing

America Nelkisha Negron-Acevedo: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits, telecommunications fraud, petty theft

Tyrone E. Gregory, Jr.: Kidnapping, abduction, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ceira M. Buckner: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, vandalism, petty theft, possessing criminal tools, criminal trespass, escape

Michael Leon Lewis: Intimidation, two counts of obstructing official business, two counts of disorderly conduct

Isaac Michael Burr: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

Ciera M. Buckner: Theft

Myeshia L. Traylor: Theft

Jessica M. Pantoja: Misuse of credit cards

Derrick L. Oliver, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Alyssa Renee Harrison: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

James A. Driscoll: Robbery, intimidation

William Hogan: Breaking and entering, vandalism

Akira Boatwright: Burglary

Terrence C. May: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine

Andrew R. Scott: Possession of heroin

Edwin Jack Moore: Aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft from a person in a protected class, misuse of credit cards

Maxwell T. New: Aggravated possession of drugs

Sterling A. Henry: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyrell D. Simms: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Moira A. Cleary: Theft, misuse of credit cards

Kevin M. Johnson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Aric James Franklin: Assault, obstructing official business, attempted trespass in a habitation, criminal damaging or endangering

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.