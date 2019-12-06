Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 5, 2019

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Stephen Crowe: Illegal processing of drug documents
Alonzo Michael Daniels: Felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability
Hiram Diaz: Two counts of endangering children
Aaron Sugar: Two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Mychael-Ann Cynthia Frank: Three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, four counts of possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
James B. Kennedy, III: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, violating a protection order
Nathan M. Arnold: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher R. Hunter: Two counts of OVI
Orlando Mancel Kirk, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jeremiah E. Vinion: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments
Ka’Vaughndalyn Hall: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated trespass, two counts of aggravated menacing
America Nelkisha Negron-Acevedo: Illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits, telecommunications fraud, petty theft
Tyrone E. Gregory, Jr.: Kidnapping, abduction, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Ceira M. Buckner: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, vandalism, petty theft, possessing criminal tools, criminal trespass, escape
Michael Leon Lewis: Intimidation, two counts of obstructing official business, two counts of disorderly conduct
Isaac Michael Burr: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property
Ciera M. Buckner: Theft
Myeshia L. Traylor: Theft
Jessica M. Pantoja: Misuse of credit cards
Derrick L. Oliver, Jr.: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Alyssa Renee Harrison: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
James A. Driscoll: Robbery, intimidation
William Hogan: Breaking and entering, vandalism
Akira Boatwright: Burglary
Terrence C. May: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine
Andrew R. Scott: Possession of heroin
Edwin Jack Moore: Aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft from a person in a protected class, misuse of credit cards
Maxwell T. New: Aggravated possession of drugs
Sterling A. Henry: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyrell D. Simms: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Moira A. Cleary: Theft, misuse of credit cards
Kevin M. Johnson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Aric James Franklin: Assault, obstructing official business, attempted trespass in a habitation, criminal damaging or endangering
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.