(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday.

Nicholas James Marshall: Twenty-five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

Charles Oliver Klasic, Jr.: Resisting arrest

Brandon Wesley McDowell: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Dawayne Anthony Reid: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business with firearm specifications and resisting arrest

John David Dunlap II: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Joie Lynn Teagle: Burglary

Logan John Stancato: Burglary

Ashley Latee Caulton: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, intimidation, retaliation, two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction

Tylen Brandel Scott: Aggravated possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon

Deandre Lamar Stores: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jennifer Lynn James: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, theft of drugs and two counts of petty theft

Michael A. Rivers: Aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault, all with firearm and notice of prior conviction specifications, and having weapons while under disability and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, both with firearm specifications

Treshaun Darnell White: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business

Dwaylin Marquise Jenkins: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tony Lorenzo Sims: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jeffery Brown: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Cam’ren Brooks-Blanshaw: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Sean Nathaniel Mitchell-Parker: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

James Malik Phillips: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Ke’von Raheen Colbert: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Jarell Arlando Washington: Possession of cocaine

Ricky Yee: Possession of marijuana

Amy Elizabeth Williams: Cruelty to companion animals (a felony of the fifth degree) and cruelty to companion animals (a misdemeanor of the first degree)

Marian Thomas: Cruelty to companion animals (a felony of the fifth degree) and cruelty to companion animals (a misdemeanor of the second degree)

Michael G. Earlenbaugh: Failure to verify address

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.