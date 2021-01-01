Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 30, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

Bria Zhane McCall Anderson: Assault, obstructing official business, escape and intimidation

Leon Ross Johnson, Jr.: Two counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business

Nicole M. Ballester: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Byrd: Assault, obstructing official business and two counts of domestic violence

Jeffrey L. Brown, Jr.: Possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jorge Luis Ortiz Cruz: Receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and escape

Luis Angel Navarro Febres: Violating a protection order

Michael Francis Seidita: Robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle

Reynaldo Odlanyer Hernandez: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.