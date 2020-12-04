Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 3, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Joseph Henry Saulsberry: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Randal John McGraw: Aggravated possession of drugs
Katelin Arlene O’Neill: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments
Peter A. Tedde: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Tome Lee Shaw, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Cornell Lamon Arrington: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine
Hannah Louise Trussell: Kidnapping, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, three counts of assault, obstructing official business and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Dusan Garyl Dupree: Carrying a concealed weapon
Syncere Le’Aja McCree: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and using weapons while intoxicated
Kayvon Eric Jamaine Fields: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Pharryn Ja’Mere Dixon: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Jason Hymes, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability with an 18-month firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Christopher M. Murphy: Theft
Willie Anthony Key: Attempted trespass in a habitation, intimidation, retaliation and obstructing official business
Deanna M. Cobb: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jeremy Lamar Betts: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Samuel A. Richard: Four counts of felonious assault, all with firearm, repeat offender and notice of prior convictions specifications, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (with firearm and notice of prior conviction specifications) and having weapons while under disability
Tillman Emanule Douglas III: Four counts of felonious assault, all with firearm, repeat offender and notice of prior convictions specifications, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (with firearm and notice of prior conviction specifications) and having weapons while under disability
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams: Breaking and entering, and falsification
Hector Julio Maduro Suarez: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, falsification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Hosea Shakur Hodges: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Ronald James Adams III: Engaging in a pattern or corrupt activity, four counts of breaking and entering, 20 counts of grant theft and theft
Derrian Micheal Thomas: Engaging in a pattern or corrupt activity, two counts of breaking and entering, 17 counts of grant theft, theft and receiving stolen property
Brandon Marcell Ogden: Breaking and entering and 15 counts of grand theft
Derrick L. Thomas: Five counts of receiving stolen property
Abigail Luciano Acosta: Ten counts of receiving stolen property
Christopher Bernard Goins: Passing bad checks and receiving stolen property
Rebecca L. Goins: Passing bad checks and receiving stolen property
Dwight E. Tupper: Felonious assault, with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, possession of a deadly weapon while under detention and assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
More stories from WKBN.com: