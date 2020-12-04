Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 3, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Joseph Henry Saulsberry: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Randal John McGraw: Aggravated possession of drugs

Katelin Arlene O’Neill: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Peter A. Tedde: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tome Lee Shaw, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Cornell Lamon Arrington: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine

Hannah Louise Trussell: Kidnapping, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, three counts of assault, obstructing official business and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Dusan Garyl Dupree: Carrying a concealed weapon

Syncere Le’Aja McCree: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and using weapons while intoxicated

Kayvon Eric Jamaine Fields: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Pharryn Ja’Mere Dixon: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Jason Hymes, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability with an 18-month firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Christopher M. Murphy: Theft

Willie Anthony Key: Attempted trespass in a habitation, intimidation, retaliation and obstructing official business

Deanna M. Cobb: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jeremy Lamar Betts: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Samuel A. Richard: Four counts of felonious assault, all with firearm, repeat offender and notice of prior convictions specifications, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (with firearm and notice of prior conviction specifications) and having weapons while under disability

Tillman Emanule Douglas III: Four counts of felonious assault, all with firearm, repeat offender and notice of prior convictions specifications, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (with firearm and notice of prior conviction specifications) and having weapons while under disability

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams: Breaking and entering, and falsification

Hector Julio Maduro Suarez: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, falsification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Hosea Shakur Hodges: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Ronald James Adams III: Engaging in a pattern or corrupt activity, four counts of breaking and entering, 20 counts of grant theft and theft

Derrian Micheal Thomas: Engaging in a pattern or corrupt activity, two counts of breaking and entering, 17 counts of grant theft, theft and receiving stolen property

Brandon Marcell Ogden: Breaking and entering and 15 counts of grand theft

Derrick L. Thomas: Five counts of receiving stolen property

Abigail Luciano Acosta: Ten counts of receiving stolen property

Christopher Bernard Goins: Passing bad checks and receiving stolen property

Rebecca L. Goins: Passing bad checks and receiving stolen property

Dwight E. Tupper: Felonious assault, with notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications, possession of a deadly weapon while under detention and assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.