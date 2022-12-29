YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Keilyn J. Black: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, three counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of burglary and disrupting the public services

Brian Scott Palmer, II: Aggravated possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Joshua M. Marshall: Theft

Franklin Alexander Quinones: Identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credit cards, theft, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case and telecommunications harassment

De’Vante Daronn Scott: Possession of drugs

Michael Ronald West: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Kurtis Ray Byrd: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jean Lee Jones: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael S. Moore: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ralph James Nespeca: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Kevin Ray Ramos-Ortiz: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Rubel Sanchez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Machai Arthur Cheatham: Three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises with a firearm specification and inducing panic with a firearm specification

Brandon Oshay Rashad Larew: Theft and criminal trespass

Antwone Marcell Jenkins: Gross sexual imposition

Stevie Ashaude Lydell Ballard: Aggravated murder and murder with firearm and drive-by shooting specifications and having weapons while under disability

Stephen Scott Kountz: Three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.