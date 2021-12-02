Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 2, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments on the following cases on Thursday:

Farren Javon McClendon: Kidnapping with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification and having weapons while under disability

Janarvis Laron Roberts: Kidnapping with a firearm specification and felonious assault with a firearm specification

Amanda S. Werner: Two counts of burglary, receiving stolen property, grand theft, theft and petty theft

Christopher Maurice White: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and robbery

Wilburn Floyd Jones: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property

Montrelle R. Holmes: Robbery, two counts of failure to comply with a signal or order of police, receiving stolen property, grand theft, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Steve William Green: Aggravated murder with a firearm specification, murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence and domestic violence

David Richard Havrilla: Failure to comply with and order or signal of police with a firearm specification, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of fentanyl-related compound

Paris Anne Jones: improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Dontell Monroe Grant: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and contributing to the delinquency of a child

David B. Coleman: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Christine J. Dejute: Burglary and theft from a person in a protected class

Chad Edward Marshall: Burglary, trespass in a habitation, assault, harassment, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal damaging

Gerald Anthony Walker: Trespass in a habitation, petty theft and two counts of attempted trespass in a habitation

John L. Ellis, III: Two counts of murder with firearm specifications, felonious assault with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence

Rayshawn Lemar Williams: Two counts of breaking and entering

Tayesean Deandre Wells: Two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools and receiving stolen property

Hunter Allan Jackson: Two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of theft

Jarod Randall Morgan: Aggravated possession of drug and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Brian Jamal James, Jr.: improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Frank Richard Howley: Two counts of breaking and entering, theft, attempted breaking and entering, criminal mischief, petty theft, possessing criminal tools with a specification for forfeiture of property.

Elijah Cameron Johnson: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, escape, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business

Kyrese Trezzon North: Possession of cocaine

Denzel Lamont Mack: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business with a firearm specification, resisting arrest and criminal damaging or endangering

Allan Marquise Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Demachel Eugene Christopher Butler-Thomas: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability with two firearm specifications, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with two firearm specifications and obstructing official business with two firearm specifications

Eric Emanuelle Taylor: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kalen Leon Cross: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Montreal Johntay Moore: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Javon Marquese Sutton-Elliot: Tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case and obstructing official business